SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.09. Approximately 3,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.
The stock has a market cap of $22.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.68% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.
