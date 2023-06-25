Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM) Trading Down 0.6%

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 10,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 16,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 131,223 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 538,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (HCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a subsidiary to provide exposure to a broad range of commodity-related derivative instruments. The objective of the fund is long-term total return.

