Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Trading Down 0.6%

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.08. 1,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.
Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISWN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 355.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.
Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Company Profile
The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.
Get a free research report on Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF from StockNews.com
