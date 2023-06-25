Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Trading Down 0.6%

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.08. 1,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.

Get Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISWN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 355.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Company Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.