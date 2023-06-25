Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Trading Down 1%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. 323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,100 ($26.87) to GBX 2,200 ($28.15) in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.