Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 25 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,044,000.

About Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF

The Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap companies with growth characteristics. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FRTY was launched on Feb 26, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

