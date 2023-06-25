FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $74,400.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,923,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,529,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $92,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $77,400.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $92,400.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $81,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $96,950.00.

FTC Solar Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of FTCI opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $283.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.74. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTCI. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in FTC Solar by 191.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

