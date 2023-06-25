Bespoke Extracts (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. 34,199 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 17,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.
Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms. It offers its products through its direct to consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com. The company was formerly known as DiMi Telematics International, Inc and changed its name to Bespoke Extracts, Inc in March 2017.
