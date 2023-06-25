Craig Hallum Increases Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $20.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSLY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fastly from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $18.28.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $975,686.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,494,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $181,622.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,575,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,975,445.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $975,686.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,494,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,419. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 886.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

