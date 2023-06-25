HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

