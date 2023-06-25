HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 286,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after buying an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $99.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

