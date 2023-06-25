HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

DHR opened at $238.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.91 and a 200-day moving average of $250.48. The company has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.