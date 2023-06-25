ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRQR. Citigroup decreased their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.66 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $133.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.97% and a negative net margin of 1,707.31%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 million. On average, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 12,279.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 220,778 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $6,183,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.