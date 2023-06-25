Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Shares of PFG opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average is $73.15. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

