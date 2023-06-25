Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PDCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,018,000 after purchasing an additional 41,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after acquiring an additional 147,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,117,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,428,000 after acquiring an additional 100,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,018,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,971,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,283,000 after acquiring an additional 34,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.