NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NUVA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.98.

NuVasive Price Performance

NuVasive stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 120.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $54.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $237,188,000 after buying an additional 100,467 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after purchasing an additional 647,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 114,124 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after purchasing an additional 195,605 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,112,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after purchasing an additional 289,913 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Articles

