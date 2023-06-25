Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Bank of America

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of -304.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $248,250,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

