Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $334.17.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $335.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.00 and a 200 day moving average of $277.40.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

