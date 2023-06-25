Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

MTDR opened at $49.64 on Friday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 3.56.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

