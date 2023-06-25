StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $942.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $445.37 million for the quarter.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $296,463.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,533.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $118,547.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,709.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $296,463.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,533.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $687,589 over the last 90 days. 75.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

