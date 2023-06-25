Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.63 on Friday. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $481.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 146,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,279,868.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,892,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,168,544.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 146,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,279,868.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,892,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,168,544.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 40,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $622,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,460 shares in the company, valued at $302,992.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 195,127 shares of company stock worth $3,009,289 and have sold 120,000 shares worth $1,868,400. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

