Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

