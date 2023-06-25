Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $300.00 at HSBC

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at HSBC from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $220.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 22.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 21.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 532,741 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 328.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 505,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Albemarle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

