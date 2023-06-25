Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 430 ($5.50) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.51) to GBX 570 ($7.29) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.75.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Price Performance

BTDPY opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.