Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. Avalon has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $4.40.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Get Rating ) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

