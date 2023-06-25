Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. Avalon has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $4.40.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%.
Institutional Trading of Avalon
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Avalon from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.