StockNews.com Downgrades PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) to Hold

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PTC. Citigroup cut their price target on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $140.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PTC has a twelve month low of $97.97 and a twelve month high of $144.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $430,410.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,898.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $430,410.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,898.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,827.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,512 shares of company stock valued at $64,177,076. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $113,237,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in PTC by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,347,000 after buying an additional 471,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $48,590,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $43,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

