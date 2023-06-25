trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRVG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.98.

trivago Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TRVG opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. trivago has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. Analysts predict that trivago will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in trivago by 55.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in trivago by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in trivago by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,121,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 55,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

