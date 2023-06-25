uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.88.

Shares of QURE opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.16. uniQure has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that uniQure will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $54,896.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $54,896.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,254.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,808 shares of company stock worth $128,121 over the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in uniQure by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in uniQure by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of uniQure by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

