SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

STKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on SunOpta in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

SunOpta Stock Up 1.9 %

SunOpta stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $823.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.40 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683,334.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 11.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SunOpta by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SunOpta by 16.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

