uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Cut to $46.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 301.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

uniQure Stock Performance

QURE opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $544.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.16. uniQure has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Insider Activity at uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $54,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $43,166.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $54,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,808 shares of company stock worth $128,121. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

