Bank of America Increases Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target to $11.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 73,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $625,604.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 675,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,785.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 73,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $625,604.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 675,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,785.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $435,857.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,919.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 851,861 shares of company stock worth $7,725,337. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Articles

