Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded by DZ Bank

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $210.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.04.

Tesla Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $256.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.18. The firm has a market cap of $813.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

