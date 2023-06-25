Compass Point Begins Coverage on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Compass Point started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $8.28 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,617.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,617.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,820,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,429,000 after acquiring an additional 372,563 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $83,643,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,112,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,524,000 after purchasing an additional 721,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 484,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.