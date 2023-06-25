Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

TSE:ET opened at C$13.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of C$10.03 and a 52 week high of C$15.10.

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

About Evertz Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

