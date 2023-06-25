Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$0.72

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.31 to C$0.72 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.58.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$0.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of C$255.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.97. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$0.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.49.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$64.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.