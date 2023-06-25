Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.37 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $49.79 and a one year high of $61.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

