Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Raised to C$220.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KXSCF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Kinaxis Price Performance

Shares of KXSCF opened at $133.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.48. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $139.24.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

