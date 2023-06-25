LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of LNXSF stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62.
About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Lanxess AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates. The Consumer Protection segment refers to operational business units that manufacture consumer protection products in chemical production processes.
