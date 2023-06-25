Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $2.53.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.