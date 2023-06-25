Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Nordex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.
Nordex Stock Performance
NRDXF opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Nordex has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61.
Nordex Company Profile
Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.
