Barclays Cuts Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Price Target to GBX 850

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 965 ($12.35) to GBX 850 ($10.88) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
TPRKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt cut Travis Perkins to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.80) to GBX 955 ($12.22) in a report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.49) to GBX 850 ($10.88) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($15.36) to GBX 1,050 ($13.44) in a report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $974.17.
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
Travis Perkins stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
