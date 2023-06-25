TD Securities Increases Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to C$78.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLJF opened at $49.97 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

