Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) PT Raised to GBX 4,400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,300 ($55.02) to GBX 4,400 ($56.30) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WTBDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,750 ($47.98) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($51.18) to GBX 4,200 ($53.74) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,780 ($48.37) to GBX 3,990 ($51.06) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Whitbread Stock Down 3.9 %

OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $10.41 on Friday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

