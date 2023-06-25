Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SpectralCast

SpectralCast reissued their reiterates rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $205.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.05.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after purchasing an additional 224,280 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

