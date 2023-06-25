Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,350 ($17.27) price target on the stock.

BUR stock opened at GBX 988 ($12.64) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,353.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 478 ($6.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,136 ($14.54). The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,050.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 826.90.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

