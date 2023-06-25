STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) has been given a C$6.00 price objective by stock analysts at Acumen Capital in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 110.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

STEP stock opened at C$2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$204.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$2.63 and a 12 month high of C$6.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.02.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

