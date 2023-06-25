Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at Raymond James

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDE. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cormark cut their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Securities cut Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.17.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SDE opened at C$4.71 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$4.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$807.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Spartan Delta Cuts Dividend

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 54.05%. The company had revenue of C$316.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.9947507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Featured Articles

