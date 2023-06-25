Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Set at C$53.00 by ATB Capital

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has been assigned a C$53.00 target price by equities researchers at ATB Capital in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PPL. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CSFB upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$39.76 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$39.75 and a 52-week high of C$49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.7826975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

