Veritas Investment Research Analysts Give Saputo (TSE:SAP) a C$31.00 Price Target

Veritas Investment Research set a C$31.00 price target on Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.75.
Saputo Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$29.63 on Thursday. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$27.72 and a 52 week high of C$37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.41.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.