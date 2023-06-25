Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Empire from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Empire Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$35.51 on Friday. Empire has a twelve month low of C$33.09 and a twelve month high of C$40.71. The firm has a market cap of C$5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Empire Company Profile

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Michael John Charles Venton sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$28,712.00. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also

