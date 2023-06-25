Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after BNP Paribas downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $67.86, but opened at $65.10. BNP Paribas now has a $57.00 price target on the stock. Planet Fitness shares last traded at $65.36, with a volume of 306,150 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Planet Fitness by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

